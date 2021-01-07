‘World’s unluckiest burglars’ arrested after accidentally calling 999

CrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men were arrested in Stoke-on-Trent after one of them accidentally sat on his phone and called the police.

Police tape
Police tape

The “world’s unluckiest burglars” have been arrested after accidentally calling the police on themselves.

Staffordshire Police arrested two men in the Middleport area of Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of burglary after receiving a “suspicious call” on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Chief Inspector John Owen said: “I think we have just arrested the world’s unluckiest burglars:

“Whilst committing a burglary one of the bungling burglars has accidentally sat on his phone & dialled 999.

“We recieve (sic) a call detailing all of their antics up to the point of hearing our patrols arrive to arrest them”

Staffordshire Police confirmed the two men, aged 49 and 42, were still in custody on Thursday morning.

