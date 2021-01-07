Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People make their way past a Government coronavirus Tier 4 sign on the High Street in Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 309 (98%) have seen a rise in case rates and six (2%) have seen a fall.

(PA graphic)

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,331 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3 – the equivalent of 1,564.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,147.0 in the seven days to December 27.

Thurrock in Essex has the second highest rate, up from 1,314.1 to 1,494.2, with 2,605 new cases.

Redbridge in London is in third place, where the rate has increased from 1,191.9 to 1,467.1 with 4,478 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1 Halton (up from 248.8 to 996.1)

2 Knowsley (235.3 to 929.3)

3 Isle of Wight (246.9 to 926.1)

4 Crawley (517.8 to 1,132.5)

5 Corby (229.9 to 779.6)

6 Carlisle (509.8 to 1,039.8)

7 Sefton (228.6 to 745.6)

8 Wirral (271.0 to 778.1)

9 Rushmoor (815.0 to 1,315.0)

10 Tendring (436.7 to 934.8)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 27.