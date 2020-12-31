TUC urges Government to ‘reset’ the country in wake of virus crisis

Frances O’Grady

The Government is being urged to “reset” the country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis by improving workers’ pay and conditions and tackling inequality.

In her New Year message, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady called on ministers to deliver on promises to boost rights at work, and to ban zero hours contracts.

She said: “Reset raging inequality so that those with most pay their fair share, everyone earns enough to live on, no child need go hungry and public services are properly funded.

“Reset regional divides – levelling up our country and bringing good jobs and investment to the parts of the country that need them most.

“And Government must act to end the systemic racism that harms black and ethnic minority workers and families. Whatever our race, religion or background, all working people deserve dignity and fairness at work.”

Ms O’Grady said supermarket staff, delivery drivers, telecoms workers, bus drivers, social care workers, health professionals and key workers kept the UK running through the pandemic, not hedge fund chiefs, corporate outsourcing giants or Government ministers.

She added that the economic goal for 2021 should be full and decent employment, saying: “The Chancellor (Rishi Sunak) must guarantee full furlough until we are through the crisis.

“He must invest in good new jobs, in the green tech we need to tackle climate change, and in the public services we all rely on.