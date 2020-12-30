Scots recognised for Covid-19 work in New Year Honours

Front line workers have been honoured

People across Scotland have been recognised in the New Year Honours for their work to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a year where the country faced an unprecedented crisis which ground the economy to a halt and took many lives, Scots stepped up to assist however they could.

Work to be recognised includes the introduction of a new method of reaching vulnerable people through the pandemic, as well as providing emotional support to NHS staff.

Jamie Kinlochan praised the team around him (Mark Dunne/PA)

Jamie Kinlochan began preparing for a lockdown weeks before it was announced by the Prime Minister in March.

The 35-year-old of Paisley is being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his work with Who Cares Scotland? in which he set up a helpline for vulnerable people who could not get access to support they need.

It saw around £150,000 given to needy people through cash and supplies between March and July.

Mr Kinlochan told the PA news agency: “For me, this is really important and it feels really validating.

“I just had an idea but it took a massive team of people to get it off the ground.”

Emma Henderson is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her support for the wellbeing of NHS staff.

The 47-year-old air captain of Kinloss, Moray, founded Project Wingman in March initially as a way to offer “tea and empathy” to medics.

She galvanised her industry to facilitate wellbeing lounges in hospitals across the UK.

Since the first lounge at the Whittington Hospital in April, there are now facilities at more than 80 hospitals nationwide – with support from 5,500 volunteers.

Captain Henderson told PA: “I’m completely overwhelmed, frankly.

“I burst into tears when I found out – it’s an amazing thing to be receiving and I feel so grateful for it.

“It’s down to the hard work of volunteers, so I hope this reflects on them as well.”

Nicola Stove has also been awarded a BEM for services to remote communities of Northern Scotland during Covid-19.

The 42-year-old British Red Cross manager from Lerwick, Shetland, helped provide food parcels, medication and financial aid – even sourcing a fridge for a vulnerable couple.

She also co-ordinated welfare visits, patient transport, PPE distribution, as well as assisting several councils and food banks.

Ms Stove told PA: “The impact this pandemic has had on people’s entire lives has been massive.

“Being able to support them in any way we can has been a real experience.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without our amazing volunteers and amazing team.”

Richard Stibbles has been volunteering for the British Red Cross since he was 10 (handout /PA)

Her colleague Richard Stibbles, who has volunteered for the charity for 30 years, is also being awarded a BEM.

The 40-year-old of Perth left his home in Scotland at the start of the pandemic and volunteered for three deployments in London.

He worked 10-hour days in full PPE transporting positive patients to hospital and other patients to care homes or to their families.

Mr Stibbles said: “I’ve told my mum to check the news today, but I didn’t tell her why.

“She’ll be so incredibly proud – she thinks that caring is in-built in me.

“Even from a young age if anyone was sick she says I wanted to look after them.”

Jackie Campbell has been recognised with a BEM for charitable services to the Children’s Hospital Association Scotland (CHAS), particularly during the Covid-19 Response.

She has helped with fundraising for 14 years and been involved with CHAS over the last four years.