More than 2,000 Covid cases recorded in Northern Ireland in 24-hour period

Six further deaths were also notified by the region’s Department of Health on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 positive cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures on the Department of Health’s dashboard on Wednesday also included six further deaths, bringing the toll in the region to 1,311.

In total, 2,143 individuals tested positive for the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

There has been 7,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

The dashboard also shows continuing pressures on hospitals, with a 96% occupancy rate.

As of Wednesday, there were 492 inpatients with Covid-19, of which 35 were being treated in intensive care units.

