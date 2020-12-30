In Pictures: Royals in 2020 – face masks, video calls and Sussexes step down

The Queen during a visit to the Energetics Analysis Centre at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, Wiltshire in October

The royal family has had a busy calendar of engagements this year, despite the pandemic disrupting many of their official duties.

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex it was the year they stepped away from royal life, while the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge both recovered from Covid-19.

Royal duties took on a new tone after lockdown in March, with even the Queen donning a facemask for a visit to Westminster Abbey in November.

And the usual big family gathering in Norfolk for Christmas was cancelled, with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh enjoying the festive period “quietly” at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales wearing ear defenders during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in January, a power research lab at the University of Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

In February the Queen opened the Wolferton Pumping Station in Sandringham, Norfolk (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Prince of Wales greets members of the public as he leaves the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon during a tour of Warwickshire and the West Midlands in February (Jacob King/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge, during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in February (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen visited RAF Marham, Norfolk, in February ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines at The Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in early March (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge playing wheelchair basketball in February during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall, Stanford on Soar, Loughborough (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge holds a pint of Guinness during a reception hosted by the British ambassador in Dublin in March (James Watling/PA)

In March Princes George (right), and Louis (centre) and Princess Charlotte joined the national applause for the NHS (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final engagement in March before quitting royal life, the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Prince of Wales uses a namaste gesture to greet Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood as he arrives at the annual Prince’s Trust Awards 2020 held at the London Palladium in March (Yui Mok/PA)

In July the Queen knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore during a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Sussex seen chatting from his home in Santa Barbara, California, via video call with Black Lives Matter supporter Patrick Hutchinson (British GQ/PA)

Princess Beatrice with her wedding dress as it went on display at Windsor Castle. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen during a video link call in July for a ‘virtual’ visit to the FCO, to watch the unveiling of a new portrait of herself by artist Miriam Escofet (Foreign and Commonwealth Office/Crown Copyright/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall participates in a Zoom call with members of the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London in October (Justin Tallis/PA)

In November the Queen wore a face mask during a ceremony to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toast marshmallows during a visit to Cardiff Castle in December during their three-day royal train trip to thank keyworkers around the country (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre in December to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic (Aaron Chown/PA)