East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Nationwide Building Society’s index revealed all regions of the UK saw annual house price growth in 2020.

East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom
East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom

Here are average house prices across the UK across the fourth quarter of 2020 according to Nationwide Building Society, followed by the year-on-year change:

– East Midlands, £200,951, 8.6%

– Outer South East (includes Brighton and Hove, central Bedfordshire,
Oxfordshire, Portsmouth and Southampton), £296,291, 8.0%

– North West, £176,925, 8.0%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £172,326, 7.7%

– West Midlands, £207,603, 7.5%

– Wales, £169,846, 6.6%

– South West, £264,512, 6.6%

– North, £137,531, 6.5%

– East Anglia, £242,804, 6.4%

– London, £486,562, 6.2%

– Northern Ireland, £149,382, 5.9%

– Outer Metropolitan (includes central/west Kent, north/east/west Surrey, Hertfordshire, south Buckinghamshire and Chilterns and south Essex), £377,677, 5.6%

– Scotland, £156,768, 3.2%

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News