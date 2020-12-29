Sales assistant in face shield with face masks

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanay as Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.

Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December 25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices have been closed over the public holidays.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,467.

The number of cases continued to rise, with 1,895 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday December 29.

The latest statistics show 122,786 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 120,891 the previous day.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned people against partying indoors with other households at Hogmanay.

She tweeted: “Covid cases are rising. Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland to suppress the new strain.

“It is especially vital that we do not mix indoors with other households, including at Hogmanay. Please plan to bring in 2021 at home with your own household.”

Data published on Tuesday showed the daily test positivity rate is 14.4%, up from 12.2% on the previous day.

There are 1,092 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus. Of these patients, 65 are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said that health workers are under “severe pressure” and urged people to do their part in trying to suppress the virus.