Winter weather

Britain remains in the grip of a cold snap – with more wintry weather on the way.

A dusting of snow created some beautiful landscapes across parts of the country and was all the encouragement some needed for a bit of wintry fun.

People enjoying the wintry weather at Darley Park in Derby (Jacob King)

Going up the slope was tougher – for some (Jacob King/PA)

The snow provided the perfect opportunity to get out of the house (Jacob King/PA)

Many decided to take advantage of the snow in Derby before it melts (Jacob King/PA)

Snow in the Yorkshire Dales (Yorkshire Shepherdess/@AmandaOwen8/PA)

Horses on the gallops in the snow at Sam Drinkwater’s Granary Stables in Upper Strensham, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA)

The snow did not stop jockeys out for a morning gallop (David Davies/PA)

Sheffield was among the cities to see snow (Asma El-Howati/PA)

But for others in the UK the change in weather has been less welcome, with some areas hit by flooding.

Fields remain flooded near Apperley, Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)

A swan swims across flooded fields in Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)