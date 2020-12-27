What the papers say – December 27

A collection of British newspapers.

Brexit and coronavirus are never far from the front pages with Sunday’s papers covering developments in both stories.

The Sunday Telegraph features an interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which he speaks of “big” changes coming post-Brexit after sorting a trade deal.

The Observer reports senior Conservatives have expressed concern at the tight deadline for ratifying the Brexit deal with a debate due to last only one day.

And The Independent says the deal offers “no answers for key parts of the economy”.

And the Sunday Express writes Brexiteer Tories are close to backing the deal.

To coronavirus, and The Sunday Times writes the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab will be approved next week.

The Sunday Mirror writes that vaccination appointments for vulnerable people are being cancelled due to a delay in distribution of the jab.

While The Sunday People reports 12,000 of the England’s 15,000 care homes are not part of the priority rollout for the Pfizer jab.

The Mail on Sunday writes 15 million jabs is the threshold needed to give a “clear route to the end of lockdowns”

