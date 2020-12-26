In Pictures: Boxing Day shoppers grab a bargain – where tiers allow

Shoppers in Leicester

Much of the UK woke up to harsher coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

The number of people living under Tier 4 in England – which prevents non-essential retail from opening – has increased by six million to 24 million.

New lockdowns have also been introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while restrictions that were eased for Christmas Day in Wales have come back into force.

Nevertheless, shoppers still headed to the high street in less restricted regions.

Early risers queued for the Next sale in Leicester.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

There were also queues for Next in Worcester.

(David Davies/PA)

Shoppers sought bargains in Bournemouth.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

But footfall for Boxing Day shopping was down 57% in the UK up to 10am compared with last year, according to retail intelligence agency Springboard.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The shopping scenes came in stark contrast to London’s usually busy Regent Street, with the capital under tough Tier 4 restrictions.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It was a similarly subdued affair on Oxford Street.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Non-essential shops were also closed in Edinburgh, with mainland Scotland entering Level 4 restrictions.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Streets were largely deserted in Belfast city centre, as Northern Ireland entered a new extended lockdown.

(Peter Morrison/PA)