White Christmas confirmed as snow falls in parts of UK early on Friday morning

Snow has fallen in the early hours of Christmas Day

Early morning snowfall has been recorded in parts of the UK, with the Met Office declaring it a White Christmas.

Reports of snow had come in from Leconfield in Humberside and Wattisham in Suffolk as of 5am on Christmas morning.

Morning everyone, we've just had official confirmation that this #Christmas is a white one! Leconfield in Humberside reported #snow falling at 5am, and Wattisham in Suffolk also reported recent snow at this time. Further updates will be issued as they become available #UKSnow pic.twitter.com/FDGqvnOoIL — Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2020

The Met Office had said Christmas Day is likely to be clear and dry for most, but showers in eastern areas of England had the potential to bring sleet or snow in the morning.

It comes amid widespread flooding around the country with people rescued from vehicles and others evacuated from their homes following a period of heavy rain.

The arrival of Storm Bella on Boxing Day will bring further downpours and winds of up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.