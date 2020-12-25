Charles and Camilla release new picture to celebrate Christmas

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have released a photograph to mark the festive period as the royal family celebrate Christmas apart.

Charles and Camilla are shown walking sticks in hand at their Scottish retreat of Birkhall during the autumn.

The couple are casually dressed in country clothes in the new photograph taken by a member of staff.

Charles and Camilla, pictured in a garden at Birkhall, will spend Christmas at their Gloucestershire home (The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall/Clarence House/PA)

The heir to the throne and his wife are keen walkers and the countryside around their Aberdeenshire home offers them lots of opportunities to get out and about.

The royal family are spending the festive period at their respective residences this year instead of gathering at Sandringham after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh decided to have a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle.

The head of state and Philip normally host their large family in Norfolk over the holidays and are watched by hundreds as they attend church on Christmas Day.

However, in a reflection of the Christmas celebration choices made by families across the country, the couple announced at the start of December they would remain at Windsor.

The Queen and Philip are spending Christmas at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace/PA)

The Queen is expected to attend a private Christmas Day service in a chapel within Windsor Castle and not join the congregation at her local place of worship, to avoid large crowds of well-wishers gathering.

Charles and his wife are spending Christmas Day at Highgrove in Gloucestershire while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family are in Norfolk at their home of Anmer Hall.