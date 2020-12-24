Navy warship forced home after coronavirus outbreak

HMS Northumberland

The crew of a Royal Navy warship have been forced to return to shore and isolate over Christmas after an outbreak of coronavirus on board.

HMS Northumberland, which is designed to hunt for submarines, had been on call to protect UK waters over the festive period.

The Type 23 frigate was forced to return to Devonport Naval Base, near Plymouth, on Wednesday.

The crew of HMS Northumberland have been forced to isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak (Niall Carson/PA)

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “Following a number of suspected Covid cases onboard HMS Northumberland, the crew are now following health guidelines and protocols to isolate.