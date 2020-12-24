Navy warship forced home after coronavirus outbreak

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 on board HMS Northumberland.

HMS Northumberland
HMS Northumberland

The crew of a Royal Navy warship have been forced to return to shore and isolate over Christmas after an outbreak of coronavirus on board.

HMS Northumberland, which is designed to hunt for submarines, had been on call to protect UK waters over the festive period.

The Type 23 frigate was forced to return to Devonport Naval Base, near Plymouth, on Wednesday.

The crew of HMS Northumberland have been forced to isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak (Niall Carson/PA)
The crew of HMS Northumberland have been forced to isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak (Niall Carson/PA)

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “Following a number of suspected Covid cases onboard HMS Northumberland, the crew are now following health guidelines and protocols to isolate.

“The Royal Navy continues to meet all operational tasks over Christmas, as it has done throughout this pandemic.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News