Charles visits local hospital and thanks staff for their Covid efforts

The Prince of Wales has made a private visit to his local hospital to thank staff for their hard work and community support during the pandemic.

Charles travelled to Tetbury Hospital to meet workers and was taken on a 30-minute socially distanced tour by the institution’s matron Sarah Taylor.

The small community hospital, which became a charity 27 years ago, has kept a service running throughout most of the pandemic.

Charles chats to the day surgery team during his visit (Henry Arden/PA)

Charles, who lives nearby at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, is patron of the Friends of Tetbury Hospital which fundraises for the institution, and his visit came five years after his last trip.

Mrs Taylor, who has worked at the hospital for two years, said about the royal visit: “It was greatly appreciated as the teams have been working hard to provide a service to the local community.

“This was an enormous morale boost for our incredibly dedicated staff during these unprecedented times, as they shared their stories of the challenges they have faced and how we have overcome them.”

The prince met staff members from the outpatients and minor injuries units.

During the pandemic, the hospital also sent a number of staff to help out at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital (GRH), along with equipment including ventilators.