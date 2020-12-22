What the papers say – December 22

British newspapers

The UK feeling the effects of international travel restrictions dominates the nation’s front pages.

The Independent and i lead with news more than 40 countries imposed travel restrictions on the UK following the emergence of a “virulent” new strain of Covid-19.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL : UK isolated as more than 40Countries plan travel ban #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/H99dXJqcLf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 21, 2020

Tuesday's front page: UK sealed off from the world #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/q4lJPkKMU7 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 21, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is planning a “mass testing” of lorry drivers in order to alleviate the disruption at the nation’s ports caused by France imposing restrictions on freight.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson plans mass testing of lorry drivers to reopen ports'#TomorrowsPapersToday More here: https://t.co/KTlfjiVNoo pic.twitter.com/QSMPQB1ULR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 21, 2020

The Financial Times reports global markets fell in the wake of the travel bans.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 22 December https://t.co/LrAxLz61LT pic.twitter.com/rVtdhw7asw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile Metro, The Sun and the Daily Star all lead with a resurgence of panic buying amid concerns over the effect the restrictions will have on food supply.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson urges Brits to stop panic buying as shelves are stripped of sprouts and turkeys https://t.co/1ZXHfPmkPQ pic.twitter.com/EwD1lKqz1h — The Sun (@TheSun) December 21, 2020

The Times and Daily Mirror report the mutant strain is continuing to spread throughout England.

The Times 22/12/20 A worried Santa Claus was among passengers at Heathrow yesterday as more countries banned air travel to and from Britain. Photo : Niklas Halle'N/AFP via Getty Images. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/gtNGowxY8n — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 21, 2020

The country is likely headed for a New Year lockdown, according to the Daily Mail.

And The Guardian leads with calls from scientists for the PM to impose another national lockdown or risk “human disaster”.