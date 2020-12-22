Tate gallery attacker given extra jail term for assaulting Broadmoor staff

Jonty Bravery

A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern has been jailed for another 14 weeks after admitting attacking Broadmoor Hospital staff.

Jonty Bravery, 19, punched nursing assistant Sarah Edwards in the head and face before pulling her hair, after she said she was going to clean his room.

He then bit Maxwell King, a rehabilitation therapist assistant, on his finger after he came to his colleague’s aid.

Jonty Bravery was being held at high-security Broadmoor Hospital on remand ahead of sentencing at the Old Bailey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bravery was being held at the high-security psychiatric hospital on remand ahead of sentencing at the Old Bailey, where he pleaded guilty to attempted murder over the attack at the London art gallery.

He was handed a life sentence, with a minimum 15-year term, in June for hurling the boy from Tate Modern’s 10th-storey balcony on August 4 last year.

The victim, who was on holiday with his parents in the capital from France, survived the 100ft (30m) fall, but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones.

On Tuesday, Bravery appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video-link from Belmarsh Prison, where he is currently serving his sentence.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth before pleading guilty to two counts of common assault at Broadmoor Hospital on January 29.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot sentenced him to another 14 weeks in prison and told him he must pay his victims £200 compensation.

She told Bravery: “In my view, what makes this really serious is this woman was quite vulnerable and in a difficult job in Broadmoor.

“It was pretty nasty. She had her back to you when you struck. You punched her face and her head, pulled her hair and took her down to the ground. It was a really horrible attack.

“Other officers came to help, then you bit the finger of the second complainant, Mr King, because he had to come to help her. It’s deeply unpleasant.”

The six-year-old French boy, who was on holiday with his family, survived the 100ft fall at the Tate Modern but suffered life-changing injuries (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prosecutor Michael Mallon described Bravery as “somewhat notorious”, telling the court he was taken out his room at Broadmoor on January 29 for some fresh air, when Ms Edwards went in to get him a jumper.

“She made a passing comment that she was going to give his room a quick clean because of the smell emanating,” he said.

The court heard that Bravery shouted “No, no, no”, before becoming verbally abusive and launching the attack.

“He lunged forwards, grabbed her from behind with his left hand and started punching with his right hand around her face and head, around four or five times. She screamed in pain and fear,” said Mr Mallon.

“Ms Edwards tried to grab him with both arms to stop the assault. Mr Bravery had hold of Ms Edwards’s hair with both hands and, in the struggle, they fell to the ground.”

The court heard that Bravery tried to kick the woman and was heard shouting that he wanted to hurt her before other colleagues arrived to help.

“Mr Bravery bites Mr King on the index finger of his right hand where Mr King was holding him in a thumb lock,” the prosecutor said.

The court heard that a chunk of Ms Edwards’ hair was pulled out, while she was left with a lump on her head and needed seven weeks off work.

Emergency crews at the scene in August 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

Andrew Bousfield, defending, said Bravery had been diagnosed with autism and a personality disorder and the offences were linked to his mental disorder.

“Mr Bravery wants to apologise for his attack. He has pleaded guilty because he is acutely aware of the effect this has had on his family,” he said.

Earlier this month, Bravery dropped a Court of Appeal bid to be moved from prison to hospital, while his appeal against the length of his 15-year sentence was dismissed.