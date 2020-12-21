Scots business confidence gets boost after vaccine rollout

Scottish money stock money stock

Business confidence in Scotland increased to its highest point since the pandemic began after the rollout of the vaccine programme, according to a survey.

The latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking shows firms’ optimism rose 29 points month-on-month to -9% during December

Confidence in the economy increased by 38 points month-on-month to -12%, while optimism about their own business prospects rose 20 points to -7%.

Together, this gives a headline confidence reading of -9%.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “To see an increase in the confidence of Scottish businesses is a step in the right direction as we come to the end of what has been a very difficult year.

“The rollout of the vaccine should buoy spirits further as it helps to bring light to a Covid-19 exit strategy, but this optimism could falter in coming months with continued uncertainty over lockdown restrictions.

“Whatever the new year brings, we’ll continue to be by the side of businesses across Scotland, as we all work together to support the country’s recovery from the pandemic.”

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Across the UK, overall confidence saw its largest monthly increase for more than four years in December, following vaccine progression announcements.

Confidence climbed by 17 points to -4% in November.