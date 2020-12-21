Royal Mail suspends deliveries to mainland Europe

Royal Mail

Royal Mail has suspended deliveries to mainland Europe amid transport restrictions due to the mutant coronavirus strain.

The company said it was also experiencing delays to Canada and Turkey, both of which were listed as part of its “on suspension” list.

Deliveries to the Republic of Ireland are unaffected.

In a statement on its website, Royal Mail said: “We are working to keep as many international mail services running as possible given the current restrictions around air, road, ferry and train movements from the UK.

“Royal Mail has temporarily suspended all mail services to Europe, with the exception of the Republic of Ireland. We are keeping the situation under close and constant review.”

In light of the coronavirus restrictions announced last Sat, we’ve made the difficult decision to change our guarantees for Special Delivery services. For items posted on Wed 23rd Dec we're suspending our delivery guarantee. Full details here: https://t.co/amYsXbJqcG — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) December 21, 2020

The company said it was monitoring the “fast-moving situation” on an hourly basis, adding: “We’re… ready to open our services as soon as we are able to once the restrictions have been lifted.

“We continue to explore all options. We’re additionally experiencing delays to Canada and Turkey as air capacity is severely limited.

“We’re working with our airline and postal/courier partners across the globe to maintain services, however delays should be expected.”

Royal Mail also said it could not guarantee special delivery items posted on Wednesday (December 23) would arrive before Christmas due to the impact of the new coronavirus restrictions.