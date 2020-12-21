Activate no-deal Brexit plans to deal with France freight ban – Sturgeon

Hauliers have been banned from taking goods across the Channel

Nicola Sturgeon has called on the UK Government to activate no-deal Brexit port disruption plans as Scottish exporters warn millions of perishable products are stuck waiting to enter France.

France announced a ban on hauliers taking freight across the Channel on Sunday night over fears around the spread of a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday a protocol would be adopted at a European Union-wide level “to ensure that movement from the UK can resume”.

Scotland’s First Minister welcomed this but said as it is not known exactly when it will take effect, the UK Government should take further action.

She told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing: “In particular, the UK has planned for port disruption as part of a no-deal Brexit, and those plans should now be activated.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is working with the UK Government to mitigate the impact, with both holding resilience meetings.

She spoke as food export firms in Scotland warned the ban is a “disaster”.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, has said urgent action is needed to protect “perishable products worth millions”.

He said: “We need the ban on freight moving across the English Channel lifted in the next 24 hours so products can start moving by Tuesday morning at the latest.

UPDATE: 11am, Mon.This could be a crucial development. The French transport minister says they are working on a new health protocol to get freight moving from UK to France in the coming hours? https://t.co/0SPeu2lPVg — James Withers (@scotfoodjames) December 21, 2020

“We have heard from companies with dozens of lorries now stuck, having travelled overnight to Dover or the Eurotunnel which are now shut to incoming traffic.

“They are carrying perishable products worth millions and the clock is ticking for that product to survive these delays.

“We estimate there will be over £5 million of Scottish food that would be been heading into France daily this week.”

He continued: “The timing of this could scarcely be worse for many businesses.

“There are critically important markets scheduled for Wednesday in France and Spain as part of the big pre-Christmas sales rush.

“As things stand, Scottish seafood exports will not reach them, which will compound the losses businesses have already suffered as a result of Covid this year.”

Scottish Government export figures released last week indicate France remains the single largest importer of Scottish food and drink products.

Exports to France for the first nine months of 2020 are already down 11.3% on the same period the previous year.

Mr Withers added: “I entirely understand the concerns of France and others about this new strain of Covid-19. We’re all worried about it.

This news is absolutely devastating for Argyll & Bute’s time-critical shellfish exporters. The impact of this closure on businesses trying to make a living in already economically fragile rural areas cannot be overstated. @LochfyneLangous pic.twitter.com/q5yussTbV2 — Brendan O'Hara MP (@BrendanOHaraMP) December 20, 2020

“However, France stands alone in introducing a freight ban, other EU countries have just focussed on restricting the travel of the general public.

“We need the UK Government to urgently agree a protocol for freight movements, with perhaps the testing of drivers able to provide the necessary reassurance.”

The Scottish Seafood Association echoed his call, with chief executive Jimmy Buchan saying the move was a “disaster” for companies already hard hit by the first wave of the pandemic.

Mr Buchan said: “Not just for the sake of SSA members, but for the millions who enjoy our world-class seafood across Europe, we call upon the French, at the very least, to allow perishable goods to flow.

“These few days in the run-up to Christmas is hugely busy for a lot of our members, with seafood destined for all parts of the Continent going via France.

“Traditionally in Spain seafood is a major part of Christmas Eve, and most of our exports get there via the Eurotunnel or Dover-Calais routes, so it is a disaster for our members.

“For example, one relatively small company has £230,000 worth of live shellfish stuck at the border, with a further £250,000 worth ready to go.

“Another bigger outfit has £500,000 worth at Dover, and an additional £750,000 ready for despatch, all of which are just-in-time exports for the Christmas market.”

There will be Vivier trucks from all over Scotland heading in that direction, millions of pounds worth of seafood at the time of the most important market of the year the last one before Xmas, Jesus if BREXIT wasn’t going to put us out of business by Tuesday this week we will be — Lochfyne langoustines Ltd & Lochfyne seafarms Ltd (@LochfyneLangous) December 20, 2020

Scottish company Lochfyne langoustines said it had “hundreds of thousands of pounds” of product heading to Dover.

In a tweet, it wrote: “There will be Vivier trucks from all over Scotland heading in that direction, millions of pounds worth of seafood at the time of the most important market of the year the last one before Xmas.