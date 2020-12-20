What the papers say - December 20

The ramping up of coronavirus restrictions for millions – and the impact on Christmas – takes a clean sweep of Sunday’s front pages.

“Christmas is cancelled by surging mutant virus”, writes The Sunday Times, with the paper adding the strain is thought to account for the majority of new infections in London.

The Sunday Telegraph says people’s plans have been “thrown into chaos” with those looking to leave Tier 4 areas told to unpack their bags.

The Independent is slightly more succinct with its headline: “PM Cancels Christmas”.

The Sunday Mirror writes about the “public fury” over the “last-gasp change of mind”.

While the Sunday People says Boris Johnson was “grim-faced” after axing Christmas for millions.

The Mail on Sunday asks “Will this nightmare ever end?”, the Sunday Express says Mr Johnson was “bitterly disappointed” to cancel Christmas plans and the Daily Star on Sunday leads with the headline “Bozo stuffs Xmas”.