Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus testing

Here is Saturday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 282 (89%) have seen a rise in case rates, 31 (11%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Thurrock has the highest rate in the country after seeing the largest week-on-week jump in England, with 1,676 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 15 – the equivalent of 961.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 349.9 in the seven days to December 9.

Basildon in Essex has the second highest rate, up from 566.2 to 924.7, with 1,731 new cases.

Havering in London is in third place, where the rate has risen from 473.5 to 919.7, with 2,387 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps other than Thurrock are: Rochford (up from 232.4 to 747.4, with 653 new cases); Epping Forest (up from 337.9 to 835.3, with 1,100 new cases); and Havering (up from 473.5 to 919.7, with 2,387 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 8.