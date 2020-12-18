Johnson declines to rule out another national lockdown amid rising Covid cases

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has not ruled out a third national lockdown amid rising rates of coronavirus, as health chiefs warn of the toll on frontline staff and services from festive mixing.

The Prime Minister said rates of infection have increased “very much in the last few weeks”, as pressure grows on the Government to do more to tackle the rise.

Northern Ireland and Wales are bracing for lockdowns in the days after Christmas, and a senior emergency medicine doctor said the rest of the UK must do “whatever it takes” to get infections under control.

Speaking during a visit to Greater Manchester, Mr Johnson was asked whether England would follow Northern Ireland in imposing stringent restrictions after the festive period.

He said: “We’re hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that. But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb earlier insisted England’s tier system, which will see swathes of southern and eastern England move to the toughest restrictions, is “very effective”.

But he added “we rule nothing out” when asked about the possibility of a national lockdown after Christmas.

The president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Katherine Henderson, described a “real perfect storm” for hospitals as they try to balance increased numbers of Covid-19 patients with non-Covid work and a lack of beds.

She told the PA news agency: “It seems to me we need to do whatever it takes to get the situation firmly under control so that we can vaccinate people and then move forward.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump said a second coronavirus vaccine, made by Moderna, has been approved for use in the US.

The UK Government has secured seven million doses of the jab – enough to vaccinate about 3.5 million people – and it is still under consideration for approval here by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The latest figures from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) show that the reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK is estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.2.

Mr Johnson has reiterated his warnings to people to see the five-day Christmas relaxation period as “very much a maximum – that’s not a target people should aim for”.

He added: “Keep it short, keep it small, have yourselves a very little Christmas as I said the other night – that is, I’m afraid, the way through this year.

“Next year I have no doubt that as we roll out the vaccine and all the other things that we’re doing, it will be very, very different indeed.”

In Scotland, the option for a post-Christmas lockdown “remains on the table”, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said.

Northern Ireland will see a six-week lockdown introduced from December 26 to curb rising cases – with the closure of non-essential retail and contact services, as well as restricting the hospitality sector to takeaway only.

Wales will go into its third full lockdown from December 28 amid a “sustained rise in coronavirus”.

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said nurses would not enjoy Christmas “knowing what awaits them in January”, amid fears of what she predicted could be an “unrelenting tsunami” of cases following relaxed restrictions.

She said ministers should give “fresh and more detailed” advice to the public with a week to go until Christmas.

Dr Nick Scriven, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said a period of mixing next week “strikes fear into the hearts of clinicians on the front line”.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest half of adults across the country are planning to form a Christmas bubble.

When it comes to Christmas, 50% of adults said they were planning to form a Christmas bubble, and 38% were not https://t.co/O8wYvT7Zxb pic.twitter.com/MLXtYRJbxJ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 18, 2020

The survey, carried out between December 10 and 13, before Mr Johnson urged people to scale back their festive plans, also found that fewer people are planning social activities such as meeting in pubs, cafes or bars, compared with last year.

Up to three households are able to mix in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland between December 23 and 27, but the limit is two households in Wales.

Travel to and from Northern Ireland is also permitted on December 22 and 28.