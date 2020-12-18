Care home resident meets great-grandchild for first time in Covid-secure reunion

97-year-old Margot Lawson met baby great-granddaughter Cecilie from behind a Covid-secure glass partition.

A 97-year-old care home resident has met her great-granddaughter for the first time after reunions were allowed to take place.

Margot Lawson met her baby great-granddaughter Cecilie behind a glass partition after her care home, CHD Living in Surbiton, London, allowed socially-distanced reunions with friends and family.

Claire, Cecilie’s mother, said: “Seeing my 97-year-old grandmother and eight-month-old daughter interacting together is something I had looked forward to for a very long time.

“I was so delighted to be able to properly introduce them to one another safely; the glass partition didn’t take away from this moment filled with love and laughter which I will always cherish.”

Until recently, Margot had been unable to receive visits from her family due to coronavirus restrictions, however her care home is now able to welcome visitors.

Margot said: “It was overwhelming – I was so surprised.

“I didn’t even know Claire was visiting today, so that was a wonderful surprise in itself, and then I saw Cecilie on her arm and it was just marvellous. It’s made my year.”

