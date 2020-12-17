Trailer containing £87,000 of whisky stolen

The red articulated trailer with white writing on the sides was stolen from an industrial estate in Glasgow.

A trailer containing almost £90,000 worth of Glenfiddich whisky has been stolen in Glasgow.

The red articulated trailer with white writing on the sides was stolen from Clydesmill Industrial Estate, Carmyle, at 9.15pm on Friday.

It contained 2,400 cases of Glenfiddich 12 year single malt Scotch whisky valued at £87,172.

The empty trailer was then discovered abandoned on Whistleberry Road, Blantyre at 10am on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Greenshields at Shettleston CID said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen this trailer since it was stolen on Friday 11 December until the empty trailer was recovered in Blantyre on Tuesday.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who has been approached and offered to buy any of this type of whisky at a considerably reduced price and where the seller has no proof of purchase or ownership.”

