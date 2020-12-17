Covid-19 patient levels in eastern England higher than first-wave peak

File photo of a hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in eastern England is now higher than levels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus, figures show.

A total of 1,734 hospital patients with confirmed Covid-19 were reported on December 16.

During the first wave, the number of patients in eastern England peaked at 1,679 on April 12.

It means the first-wave peak of Covid-19 patients has now been surpassed in three of the seven NHS regions in England.

On November 16 new records were set in north-west England and also north-east England/Yorkshire, though both of these regions have since seen a slight fall in patients.

In three other regions, levels of patients are very near to their first-wave peaks.

(PA graphic)

South-east England had 2,195 hospital patients with confirmed Covid-19 on December 16, close to the peak of 2,347 on April 14.

In the Midlands, the number of patients has remained just above 3,000 for the past few weeks, near the first-wave peak of 3,430 on April 12.

And in south-west England 1,021 patients were recorded on December 16, slightly under the first-wave peak of 1,080 on April 15.

Only in London is the level of Covid-19 patients well below that seen during the first wave of the virus – though here numbers have started to rise sharply.

Some 2,543 patients were recorded in the capital on December 16, up from 1,787 a week ago.

The first-wave peak in London was 5,201 patients on April 9.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at 15,465 on December 16, up from 13,467 a week earlier.

During the first wave of the virus, this number peaked at 18,974 on April 12.

(PA graphic)