BAE hiring record number of trainees as ‘national priority’

A general view of the BAE Systems plant in Brough, Hull (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Aerospace giant BAE Systems is hiring a record number of new trainees despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

More than 850 apprenticeships and 400 graduate roles will be available across the UK next year.

Around 75% of apprenticeships and more than half of graduate positions are based in the north of England.

New recruits will have the chance to be involved in programmes including Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force and Dreadnought, a new generation of submarines for the Royal Navy.

BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “Getting people back to work and creating high-quality jobs is a national priority.

“So, it’s more important than ever that those of us who are in a position to do so continue our investment in the UK workforce.

“We’re fortunate that our business is based on long-term critical defence programmes, giving us the confidence to increase our apprentice and graduate recruitment to create a strong talent pipeline, which enables us to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies, whilst playing a role in supporting the UK’s economic recovery.”

BAE Systems said it has recruited around 20 apprentices from other companies who were no longer able to continue with their programmes.