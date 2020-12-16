Rod Stewart’s Florida assault case ‘very close to resolution’, US court told

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart’s assault charges are “very close” to being resolved outside court, a US judge has been told.

The musician, 75, and his son Sean, 40, have been charged with simple battery following an alleged incident involving security guard Jesse Dixon at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, Florida on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

At a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday Guy Fronstin, who is representing both Sir Rod and Sean, asked to be given more time for the case to be settled, adding: “We are very close to resolution, we are just not quite there yet.

“So if your honour would give us one more continuance, I think we will have it resolved by then.”

He added there had been “a lot of contact over this”.

Judge August Bonavita agreed for another pre-trial hearing date to be set for January 29.

However, he added that if an agreement was not struck by then the case would proceed to a jury trial.

“The case is getting older,” he said.

“This will be a final pre-trial, so if it is not resolved at the next pre-trial, I will put it on the list for jury trial for both cases.”

Sir Rod Stewart and his son deny the charges (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Mr Fronstin had indicated at a previous hearing in October that he did not think the case would go to trial.

Sir Rod and his son were charged following an alleged altercation with the guard at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

Mr Dixon alleges the musician and his son were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children’s area, according to police documents.

When asked to leave, it is alleged Sir Rod and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene”, before Sean got “about nose to nose” with Mr Dixon.

The guard claimed to have been pushed by Sean before Sir Rod came towards him and punched him in the ribs.