Sparrowhawk rescued from family’s Christmas tree

The bird of prey was spotted at the top of the Christmas tree

A bird of prey has been rescued after flying into a home and perching on the Christmas tree.

Police were called to the home in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, after the sparrowhawk flew in through an open door and settled in among the decorations.

Officers called on the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc) for help with the rescue on Tuesday afternoon.

Aberdeenshire North Police tweeted: “PCs attended to assist with this lovely sparrowhawk who flew in an open door & landed on top of the Xmas tree here in Ellon.

“Huge thanks to New Arc who assisted in her (…) safe release.”

The wildlife charity shared a photograph of the bird perched in the Christmas tree and said: “The New Arc assisted the police this afternoon when they apprehended an intruder suspected of stealing Xmas fairies.

“After a full body search she was released without charge.”

Keith Marley, of New Arc, said it was an unusual rescue.

He told the PA news agency: “When we got there the sparrowhawk was quite happily perched on top of the Christmas tree. It was pitch black outside so it had no intention of leaving a nicely lit room to fly off into the darkness.

“We came with the ambulance which is equipped with nets and all the equipment we need and within a minute or two we’d managed to catch the sparrowhawk and escort it out of the premises without anybody being hurt.

“It makes a change from a partridge in a pear tree.

“It was quite comfortable in the room with a nice view of everything round about it and was nice and safe with no reason to concern itself.

“There were no missing fairies or Christmas robins on the tree that I could see so I think it was left none the worse for its adventure.”