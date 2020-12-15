Weekly Covid deaths fall for the first time in three months – ONS

Of the 12,303 deaths registered in Week 49, 2,835 mention #COVID19 on the death certificate (23.0% of all deaths).

This has fallen by 205 #COVID19 deaths since the previous week (Week 48)

