Watch presented by former US president stolen from antiques dealer

The 14-carat gold timepiece was taken from Pierrepont Arcade in Islington, north London, on Saturday by a man who pretended he wanted to buy a vase.

The 14-carat gold pocket watch presented by former US president Woodrow Wilson which has been stolen
A pocket watch presented by former US president Woodrow Wilson has been stolen from an antiques dealer.

The 14-carat gold timepiece was taken from the dealer in Pierrepont Arcade, Islington, north London, at around 12.30pm on Saturday by a man who pretended he wanted to buy a vase.

The suspected watch thief caught on CCTV (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His payment was declined and, as the sales assistant returned the vase to its display, he opened a cabinet and took the watch, which is worth up to £20,000.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police released pictures of the watch and appealed to the thief to return it.

The face of the historic pocket watch
The face of the historic pocket watch, said to be worth between £17,000 and £20,000 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Pc Joshua Brown, from Central North Basic Command Unit, said: “The owners of this watch are very distressed.

“The item had been in their family for a long time and I would urge the person who stole it to return it as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 1857/15Dec. or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

