Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Christmas shoppers make their way past a Tier 2 High Alert sign in Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 11, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 246 (78%) have seen a rise in case rates, 68 (22%) have seen a fall, and one area is unchanged.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,083 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 11 – the equivalent of 721.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 608.3 in the seven days to December 4.

Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 594.9 to 699.0, with 1,947 new cases.

Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate has risen sharply from 409.2 to 696.1, with 1,303 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Ashford (up from 241.5 to 549.1, with 714 new cases); Broxbourne (up from 243.6 to 517.1, with 503 new cases); and Hastings (up from 182.4 to 452.2, with 419 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4.