Starmer urges leaders to try to keep schools open as Khan backs early closure

School children

Sir Keir Starmer has urged leaders to keep schools open as the London mayor called on the Government to consider closing them early in the capital ahead of Christmas amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Sadiq Khan wants all secondary schools and colleges in London to close a few days early and reopen later in the new year due to “significant outbreaks” among 10 to 19-year-olds.

The mayor is also calling for all schools in London to be given priority testing with immediate effect and for extra resources to support online learning.

But Labour leader Sir Keir said he would urge Mr Khan to speak to the Government about what can be done to keep schools and colleges open.

It comes as schools in Greenwich have been asked to close and switch to remote learning from Monday evening due to rising coronavirus rates.

Covid-19 cases are rising in our city. I urge the Government to provide London with the extra support we desperately need to get the virus under control, save lives, save jobs and protect our NHS. pic.twitter.com/B7WUTs34JC — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 14, 2020

In a letter to parents, Greenwich Council leader Danny Thorpe said the south-east London borough is experiencing a period of “exponential growth” in Covid-19 cases, which requires “immediate action”.

The National Education Union (NEU) is calling on other councils to take the same action as Greenwich.

Sir Keir told his LBC radio phone-in: “I’m very reluctant to close our schools down. I’m worried about closing schools early but equally I can see council leaders are put in a difficult situation now.”

Asked what he would say to the London mayor, the Labour leader said: “Talk to the Health Secretary about what we can do this week to keep schools open, try to keep them open this week.”

However, Sir Keir suggested that bringing an extra inset day forward from the new year would be “smart” in order to close schools a day earlier than planned.

“But the worry about closing schools is all the parents have to decide what they do, that’s very difficult with short notice, and we know from previous experience that for children out of school it’s really difficult for the most vulnerable children,” he added.

Schools in England have been told that they can take an inset day on Friday so staff can have a “proper break” from identifying potential Covid-19 cases.

But heads have been calling for more flexibility to end in-person teaching earlier to reduce the risk of pupils and staff having to isolate over Christmas.

Schools have been warned they could face legal action if they allow pupils to learn remotely in the run-up to Christmas.

New powers introduced through the Coronavirus Act allow the Government to issue “directions” to heads around education provision during the pandemic.

But, should schools fail to comply with directions to remain open, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson could apply for a High Court injunction forcing them to do so.

Mr Khan said: “With significant outbreaks among 10 to 19-year-olds, the Government must consider asking schools and colleges to close early and reopen later in January, with extra resource provided to support online learning.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, he added: “All schools, sixth form and FE colleges, not just in the boroughs with higher levels of cases but across London, should be given priority testing tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday.”

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said the union is “pleased” with Mr Khan’s demands for early school closures and more testing for pupils.

Mr Courtney added: “We strongly welcome the decision by Greenwich Council to urge all of its schools to close from Monday evening, to all except vulnerable children and the children of key workers. We urge other councils to take the same decision.

“The Government should have been planning for this weeks ago. They have now started to recognise the blindingly obvious fact that transmission is happening in schools and that this can spread to families. Much more is needed to control the virus in schools and to protect communities.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “It is deeply unfair on school leaders, teachers, families and pupils that they are caught between the heavy-handed approach of central government and increasing alarm at local infection rates.”

He added: “Although it is now incredibly late in the day, the Government must remove the threat of legal action and allow schools to make the decisions they need to make on behalf of their staff and children.