Meghan’s praise for heroes who fed the hungry during pandemic

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to those who demonstrated the “power of the human spirit” by feeding the hungry during the pandemic.

Meghan, in her first public appearance since she wrote about suffering a miscarriage, praised communities for coming together to help support their neighbours.

The duchess, appearing in a pre-recorded two-minute video message as part of the CNN Heroes series, said: “For many families the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic and far too many were faced with a heartbreaking question – how am I going to put food on the table for my family?

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

“But in the face of this devastating reality we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry.”

The duchess, wearing a delicate neck scarf blouse, sat outside on a bench in front of an array of purple foliage.

She highlighted those who helped children, and people who were shielding.

“The warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug, especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing. These moments reminded so many that they’re cared for,” she said.

“Tonight we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know, and others that we applaud from afar.”

She added: “They showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be OK.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan’s final words echoed those contained in her New York Times article last month in which she revealed her miscarriage, which happened in the summer.

The duchess stressed the importance of asking people whether they are OK, and ended her newspaper piece with: “Are we OK? We will be.”

Meghan was praised by charities for opening up about her experience.

She described her “almost unbearable grief”, writing: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan lives in California with the Duke of Sussex and their 19-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor after she and Harry stepped down as senior working royals in March this year.