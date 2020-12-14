Meghan invests in latte start-up business

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex has invested in a start-up business which makes instant oat milk lattes.

It marks the beginning of Meghan establishing herself as an investor with a focus on supporting female-founded companies.

She has backed Clevr Blends, which chat show queen Oprah Winfrey promoted on Instagram after being sent a Christmas basket of its products by former Suits actress Meghan.

Winfrey wrote: “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me…a basket of deliciousness!”

She said it was “Yes that M” followed by a crown emoji, and added: “My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.”

Winfrey, who has 19.2 million followers, was filmed making a cup of her “new favourite” turmeric Golden SuperLatte to instructions she said she received from “M”.

Meghan, who this year secured a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix, is beginning to build a portfolio of investments, and her involvement with Clevr Blends is the first to be made public.

The duchess said in a statement: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.

“I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Clevr Blends is run by Hannah Mendoza, has six staff and is based in Santa Barbara, California, where Meghan and the Duke of Sussex now live.

It describes itself as a “woman-led, mission-driven wellness company”.

After tasting the lattes, Meghan contacted Ms Mendoza to learn more about the firm.

The duchess, who is passionate about gender equality, is working to help close the gap which sees all-female founding teams typically receive less than 3% of venture funding in the US.

It is understood she will help Ms Mendoza’s business with financial support, mentorship and a shared vision for the product.

Harry and Meghan quit the working monarchy in March (Paul Edwards/PA)

Ms Mendoza described her excitement at her partnership with the duchess, saying: “Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building.

“I’m grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex – her passion for what we’re creating is palpable, and I couldn’t imagine a more aligned partnership. We’re excited for the road ahead.”

Meghan quit as a senior working royal in March for a life of personal and financial freedom.

She and Harry had hoped for a dual role, earning their own money and supporting the Queen, but it was not possible and would have led to accusations they were profiting from the monarchy.

Their Netflix deal is rumoured to be worth more than £150 million.

Clevr Blends’ website said the brand started as “a funky pop up coffee bar”.

It sells four types of latte, with bags of 14 servings costing 28 dollars (£20.93).

Other products include a Starter Kit of two latte bags and a frother for 69 dollars (£51).

“We traveled the California coast, mixing up adaptogenic lattes and mushrooms coffees out the back of a van. It was awesome,” the site read

“Our drinks made people feel amazing – but were hard to re-create at home. We needed an easier way to bring these magical elixirs to people’s daily rituals…so we hit the kitchen!”

The firm donates a percentage of its revenue to organisations campaigning for food justice in the US.