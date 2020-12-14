Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A sign directing people to a Covid-19 testing site

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 222 have seen a rise in case rates, 91 have seen a fall, and two areas are unchanged.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,008 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10 – the equivalent of 671.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 593.0 in the seven days to December 3.

Basildon in Essex is in second place, where the rate has risen sharply from 391.0 to 643.2, with 1,204 new cases.

Medway, also in Kent, has the third highest rate, up from 613.5 to 638.7, with 1,779 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Ashford (up from 220.7 to 496.8, with 646 new cases); Hastings (up from 153.2 to 396.1, with 367 new cases); and Canterbury (up from 273.3 to 506.7, with 838 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3.