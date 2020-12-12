In Pictures: PM’s election triumph eclipsed by personal and political trials

Prime Minister Boris Johnson elbow bumping lead nurse Marina Marquis during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre in Beckton in East London (Evening Standard/PA)

Boris Johnson can little have imagined what lay ahead of him after his election victory last December.

Although he knew his partner Carrie Symonds was pregnant as he eclipsed Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn on a promise of an oven-ready Brexit deal, he cannot have expected how a little-known virus emerging in China would not only change the nation’s life but also put his own in mortal danger.

Having won his personal battle with the pandemic, Mr Johnson continues to grapple with its effects on the nation and its finances, while there have been key changes in his backroom team during the biggest public health crisis in a century.

Neither friend nor foe could say it has been business as usual for the Prime Minister in a year where he got Brexit done, but where work on the future relationship with the EU is still outstanding against the background of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early hours euphoria as Boris Johnson celebrates on election night (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prime Minister got a new neighbour when Rishi Sunak became the Chancellor in a reshuffle (Matt Dunham/PA)

Mr Johnson welcoming members of the Chinese community at 10 Downing Street, for Chinese New Year celebrations on January 24 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It would be a memorable year for both the Duke of Sussex and the Prime Minister. They met at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in late January (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds (centre), during a reception to mark International Women’s Day at Downing Street in March. Their son Wilfred was born on April 29 (@10Downing Street/Twitter/PA)

Business was now being conducted over the phone including conversations with the Queen (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown copyright/Buckingham Palace/PA)

Sir David Attenborough helped to launch preparations for next year’s Cop26 UN Climate Summit (PA)

Screengrab from a March 27 video as Mr Johnson announces he had tested positive for coronavirus. Just over a week later he was in intensive care (10 Downing St/PA)

Get well soon cards sent in by children while he was ill with coronavirus (10 Downing Street/PA)

Ms Symonds and Mr Johnson join in the Thursday night clap for carers in May outside No 10 (Victoria Jones/PA)

In August, Mr Johnson met veteran Bill Redston following the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Chief adviser Dominic Cummings – who made headlines with his decision to self-isolate with his family in Co Durham during the first lockdown – announced he was leaving No 10 at the end of the year (PA)

Prime Mr Johnson taking a morning walk in St James’s Park before returning to Downing Street in May. After his stay in hospital, the Prime Minister said he had lost weight and improved his fitness (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Taking part in a game of cricket during a sports lesson on a visit to Ruislip High School in September (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson keep their distance during the French president’s visit in June (Dominic Lipinski/PA)