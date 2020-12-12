Appeal after body of newborn baby found in Weston-super-Mare

We’ve issued an urgent appeal for information after the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a private garden in Victoria Quadrant, Weston-super-Mare, this morning.

Please read our statement and call if you can help: https://t.co/8EDWOIKzsm pic.twitter.com/WIloSUp4pU

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) December 12, 2020