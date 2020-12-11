What the papers say – December 11

A collection of British newspapers

Boris Johnson saying there is a “strong possibility” the UK will fail to broker a trade agreement with the EU is splashed across most of the front pages.

The quote is carried on the front of the Financial Times, which calls it a “bleak warning, and the i says Britain can expect tariffs and higher prices in 20 days.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday December 11

Friday's front page: 'Strong' chance of no deal, admits PM

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail report the Prime Minister has told his Cabinet to prepare for “no deal”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Prepare for no deal, warns Boris Johnson'

The Times 11/12/20 At 73, Jane Birkin has a new album out and has spoken frankly about the death of her daughter and her relationship with Serge Gainsbourg. Photo : Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

The Guardian says senior Tories have urged the PM to “find an agreement” with the bloc, with the Daily Mirror warning that failing to do so “could cost thousands of jobs and cause months of chaos at the border”.

Guardian front page, Friday 11.12.20: Johnson tells ministers to prepare for no-deal Brexit

“Let’s play Aussie rules” says the headline of Metro‘s front page, referring to Australia which does not have a free trade agreement with the Brussels bloc so the bulk of its trade is carried out on World Trade Organisation terms.

The Daily Express reports Brussels has “never truly understood… All we ever wanted was our freedom”.

EXPRESS: All we ever wanted was our freedom

The Daily Star takes a cheeky tone as it says the PM has “finally made a decision – to ban the World Pie Eating Championship”.

A later edition of The Sun carries news of the death of “legend” Dame Barbara Windsor.

Today's front page: The tragic news that screen icon Barbara Windsor has died