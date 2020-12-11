Two children die in house fire

The incident occurred in Eynesbury, Cambridgeshire, early on Thursday morning.

Eynesbury house fire

Two children have died in a house fire in Cambridgeshire.

Police said it is believed the fire broke out at around 7am on Thursday at the three-storey house in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement: “A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.”

Emergency services have been at the scene since Thursday morning.

