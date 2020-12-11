Fifteen-year-old boy dies after stabbing in east London

Met Police sign

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in east London and a murder inquiry has been launched, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called just before 7pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing in Woodman Street, near to the Royal Docks in Newham.

Police and members of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found the teenager suffering injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched after a male, bel aged 15, died following a stabbing in #Newham #NorthWoolwich. Enquiries into the circumstances continue – any info pls call 101 quote CAD6330/11Dec. https://t.co/vg44zrtfh2 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 11, 2020

Despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said his next of kin have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances are under way.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.