Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 179 have seen a rise in case rates, 135 have seen a fall, and one is unchanged.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 946 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 7 – the equivalent of 630.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 567.7 in the seven days to November 30.

Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 582.3 to 599.5, with 1,670 new cases.

Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate has risen sharply from 333.9 to 508.5, with 952 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Hastings (up from 77.7 to 296.8, with 275 new cases); Brentwood (up from 193.5 to 353.2, with 272 new cases); and Lincoln (up from 359.5 to 507.6, with 504 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 30.