German tennis star Alexander Zverev prepares for London contract fight

Zverev court case

German tennis star Alexander Zverev is preparing for a High Court fight with a London-based sports management company which began representing him when he was a teenager.

Zverev, 23, has sued Ace Group International and made an “unlawful restraint of trade” claim.

Ace disputes his claim.

The Rolls Building in central London, where a judge is set to oversee a trial featuring Alexander Zverev (Steve Parsons/PA)

Judge Andrew Hochhauser is due to begin considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London on Thursday.

Detail of the case emerged at a pre-trial hearing earlier this year.

A barrister leading the star’s legal team said Zverev, currently ranked seventh in the world, entered into a representation agreement with Ace in 2012, when 15.

Anya Proops QC said he had tried to terminate the relationship, but Ace had denied his “right to do so”.