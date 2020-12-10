£400m vowed for Northern Ireland to support post-Brexit transition

Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland will receive an extra £400 million to address the effects of Brexit on trade, the Government said.

It will help promote the country’s goods and services to export markets.

The financial package will support businesses to operate after the transition period and ensure they are ready to “seize” trade and investment opportunities ahead, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said.

Brandon Lewis visited the Ballymena-based Wrightbus manufacturer, which has exported buses around the world (NIO/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: “The new deal is wonderful news for Northern Ireland and underlines the UK Government’s commitment to supporting and protecting the interests of the people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“Fostering economic growth and social cohesion is key to building a stable and prosperous future for Northern Ireland and this additional £400 million will support Northern Ireland after the end of the transition period, enabling NI businesses and its people to innovate and invest.”

The extra cash will also be used to:

– Support the development of systems that will enable supermarkets and other small traders to manage the new trading arrangements and co-ordinate trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain;

– Ensure resilience in medicine supply chains;

– Promote Northern Ireland’s potential as a leader in innovative technology and invest in skills in key growth areas such as cybersecurity, fintech and green/clean technology;

– Invest in social development across Northern Ireland, strengthening social cohesion and building stronger, safer communities – including by supporting initiatives to enable children from different community backgrounds to be educated together;

– Improve the flow of goods and travel to and from Great Britain and across Northern Ireland, boosting access to opportunities.

The £400 million is in addition to money already allocated for a system to help firms with Great Britain-Northern Ireland customs declarations.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said: “This significant funding further reinforces the strength of UK action to support Northern Ireland.

“It builds on £900 million allocated at the Spending Review through the Barnett formula, which can be used to grow the economy, improve public services and support people and business across Northern Ireland.