Von der Leyen reminds Johnson about social distancing as they take masks off

Boris Johnson with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

Boris Johnson was told by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to maintain social distancing when the Prime Minister arrived for a crunch Brexit meeting in Brussels.

As the two leaders posed for the cameras, the Prime Minister asked Ms von der Leyen if they were taking their masks off.

The EC president agreed, but told Mr Johnson to “keep distance” as they briefly removed their face coverings.

Ms von der Leyen added: “Then we have to put it back on. You have to put it back on immediately.”

The Prime Minister responded, saying: “You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too.”