Low sick pay stopping workers from self-isolating, report says

Coronavirus

The UK’s unusually low sick pay is preventing some workers who need to self-isolate from doing so – and could be contributing to the spread of coronavirus, a new study has claimed.

The Resolution Foundation said that Statutory Sick Pay, which only gives out £96 per week, is the lowest level of Government support provided by any advanced economy during the pandemic.

It only picks up less than a quarter of a typical employee’s earnings while they are sick, much lower than the 60% average across the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Getting people to self-isolate at home is one of the important tools we have in combating Covid-19,” said Resolution Foundation researcher Maja Gustafsson.

“But asking workers to do that often involves a major financial sacrifice – and the UK’s sick pay regime has been woefully inadequate in providing the necessary support. Many more Covid infections will have taken place as a result.”

The Government should use the Job Retention Scheme, which covers up to 80% of an employee’s salary, to encourage more people to self-isolate when they need to, the foundation said.

It said that around two million employees who earn less than £120 a week are not eligible for sick pay at all. This includes one in four part-time workers, one in seven of those who work in retail, hospitality and leisure – customer facing roles.

The Resolution Foundation said that expanding the furlough scheme would cost around £426 million a month if 643,000 people used it. This would replace the £112 million being paid out in Statutory Sick Pay.

It also urged more help for self-employed workers who need to self-isolate.

Ms Gustafsson added: “Coronavirus vaccines will take many months to roll out, so more workers will need to self-isolate at home to contain the spread of the virus next year.