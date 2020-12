Malvern Winter Glow

A new festive illuminated trail has been launched in Worcestershire.

The Malvern Winter Glow is based across 90 acres of the Three Counties Showground and is open until January 3.

Meanwhile, visitors to Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling can enjoy illuminations bringing to life 24 models in the World of Dinosaurs exhibition.

The Malvern Winter Glow is a new illuminated festive trail in the Worcestershire town (Jacob King/PA)

Visitors walk through tunnels lit up with hundreds of Christmas lights, while the grounds around them are also dotted with illuminations (Jacob King/PA)

Buildings along the trail – across 90 acres of the Three Counties Showground – are also decorated with lights (Jacob King/PA)

Toddler Piper Smith makes her way through one of the illuminated tunnels (Jacob King/PA)

Malvern Winter Glow is open now and will run until January 3 (Jacob King/PA)

Meanwhile, at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, visitors can follow a trail dotted with life-sized dinosaurs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Visitors Lindsay Campbell and her son Junior, three, enjoy the flood-lit dinosaurs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The illuminations are part of the park’s World of Dinosaurs exhibit (Andrew Milligan/PA)