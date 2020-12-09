Drugs seizures rise by 20% in a year

Seized drugs

Drug seizures in England and Wales increased by 20% in a year, figures show.

A total of 183,068 seizures took place in the year to March, compared with 153,136 in the previous 12 months, according to Home Office data.

This is the second consecutive annual increase after a fall in numbers since 2012.

Seizures by Border Force shot up 55% from 8,938 to 13,844, while those carried out by police forces rose by 17% from 144,198 to 169,224.

The rise was “mainly driven by an increase in the number of seizures of class B drugs”, a Home Office report said, with cannabis being the most commonly seized drug after it was found in 71% of drug seizures during the period.

Cocaine was found in 10% of seizures, making it the second most commonly seized drug.

Police forces carry out the majority of seizures (92%), with most tending to be smaller quantities of drugs from individuals while Border Force tend to seize much larger amounts, typically from trafficking for supply.