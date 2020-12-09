Cunard extends suspension of sailings

A Cunard cruise ship

Cruise line Cunard has extended its suspension of sailings due to “ongoing restrictions” related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voyages on its ship Queen Elizabeth are cancelled up to June 4 next year, which is more than two months longer than previously announced.

Nearly six more weeks of cancellations affect Queen Mary 2 sailings, which are halted up to May 28.

Departures on Queen Victoria continue to be scheduled to resume on May 17.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, shares an update on our extended pause in operations. For full details, please visit: https://t.co/bHZBomtyJI pic.twitter.com/ozexpltsf3 — cunardline (@cunardline) December 9, 2020

Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said: “Our extension to the pause in operations is the result of the ongoing restrictions on cruising in the UK and around the world and recognises the significant lead times to return to service, once those restrictions are lifted.

“We are extremely sorry for the disappointment we know this will cause.

“We know how much careful consideration goes into planning a holiday and apologise that our guests now have to wait a little longer to travel once again with Cunard.

“The tremendous response already to our 2022 voyages, put on sale just a few weeks ago, clearly demonstrates our guests are eagerly anticipating travelling again with us.

“We’re equally looking forward to the time when we can welcome back our guests.”

Customers with affected bookings will automatically receive credit for a future sailing worth 125% of the cost of their original trip.

They can also request a cash refund.