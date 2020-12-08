What the papers say – December 8

Last ditch efforts to broker a trade agreement with the EU dominate the newspapers on Tuesday.

A collection of British newspapers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trip to Brussels to try to finalise a Brexit deal features on most of the nation’s front pages.

The Times says the PM is headed for a “Brexit showdown in Brussels”, while the i says he is travelling in a “bid to break the deadlock”.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson is “on a mission to Brussels” to take personal charge of the Brexit trade talks, The Guardian says the UK is holding out an olive branch and The Independent reports on Mr Johnson’s “dash” to “salvage” a deal.

The Daily Mail shows Mr Johnson speaking on a telephone, under a headline of: “Last call for a deal”.

While the Daily Express is also calling it a “Showdown in Brussels”.

In coronavirus news, Metro splashes with a story about the first Britons who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

And the Daily Mirror reflects on the new jab with a headline of “Our fightback starts today”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with Uber abandoning efforts to develop its own self-driving driving car, while also reporting on Bob Dylan selling the publishing catalogue of his music.

And the Daily Star has a story saying beer and crisps are helping to beat global warming.

